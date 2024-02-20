Meghalaya: Air Pollution Woes in Byrnihat; Government Blames Assam for Contaminated Record

SHILLONG: Meghalaya unexpectedly had the misfortune of including the country's most polluted city, as stated by the Central Pollution Control Board. Byrnihat, home to several industrial sectors, faced this unwelcome badge of dishonour. Nonetheless, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma quickly defended Meghalaya. He suggested that pollution stats were influenced by industrial waste from neighbouring Assam.
In response to concerns raised by Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, Sangma reassured that the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) performs regular air checks in Byrnihat. The Chief Minister clarified that air quality levels varied from acceptable to moderate, based on the MSPCB’s independent study, and never took a steep dive into poor or terrible ranges.
Still, Sangma confessed that Byrnihat's close location to the Assam border and the presence of industrial areas on both sides could impact overall evaluations. There is suspicion that pollution from Assam could affect national assessments of Byrnihat's air health.
Responding to Sohtun's suggestion to set up an MSPCB office in Byrnihat, Sangma announced plans for internet-based air quality monitoring tools. These tools aim to give daily air quality updates, even without a physical pollution control board office on site.
Sohtun pushed for a designated waste dumping area in Byrnihat. It's aimed to stop littering on roads and in rivers. The Chief Minister stated while waste disposal doesn't directly cause air pollution, he's taking note of it. Also, Sangma said the MSPCB is in official talks with the Assam pollution board.
The risk of Byrnihat's pollution spreading to other areas of Ri-Bhoi is rising. This could affect the whole district's population, warned Sohtun. He suggested MSPCB and its Assam counterparts should have a shared action plan. Sangma was open to this idea. He spoke about current strategies to tackle environmental issues, with a focus on using high-tech methods to check air and water quality in the region.
