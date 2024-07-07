J&K: Six Militants Killed In Separate Encounters In Kulgam, Soldier Injured In Rajouri Attack

SRINAGAR: In a major victory for the armed forces, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain informed that six terrorists have been shot dead in ongoing encounters in Kulgam district.

While addressing the media in Srinagar, the top cop informed that two separate firing exchange is currently taking place at two different locations of the district situated in South Kashmir, adding that six terrorists have been neutralized in the encounter.

Unfortunately, two soldiers were also killed in the firefight with the militants. Officials said one died in the Chinigam encounter and another in the Motergam gunfight. They were identified as Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar.