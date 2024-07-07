J&K: Six Militants Killed In Separate Encounters In Kulgam, Soldier Injured In Rajouri Attack

SRINAGAR: In a major victory for the armed forces, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain informed that six terrorists have been shot dead in ongoing encounters in Kulgam district.
While addressing the media in Srinagar, the top cop informed that two separate firing exchange is currently taking place at two different locations of the district situated in South Kashmir, adding that six terrorists have been neutralized in the encounter.
Unfortunately, two soldiers were also killed in the firefight with the militants. Officials said one died in the Chinigam encounter and another in the Motergam gunfight. They were identified as Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar.
“There were two encounters at two separate places. Bodies of six terrorists have so far been recovered. The killing obviously is a milestone achievement,” J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain said.
The J&K Police and the Army continued to carry out combing operations at the encounter sites in Kulgam’s Chinigam and Motergam areas, where security forces, including the police and the Army, encircled two locations on Saturday and engaged hiding militants in firefights.
“Once the operation will be fully over, we will be able to find out the identities and affiliation of the slain terrorists,” DGP Swain said.
Moreover, he also mentioned reports of local terrorists being involved in these operations. "We have received news of the involvement of local terrorists as well," he said.
The DGP exuded confidence, asserting that the security agencies will be able to take this fight to its “logical conclusion soon even though the enemy won’t stop from its activities.”
Meanwhile, one soldier incurred injuries as armed militants launched an ambush on an army installation in Rajouri on July 7.
As per officials, terrorists opened fire at an Army camp in Manjakot area’s Galuthi, Rajouri. A search operation was initiated following this surprise attack to trace the militants.
The assault occurred at around 4 a.m and the fire was retaliated by the personnel patrolling the camp. One soldier was injured in the exchange of fire that continued for half-an-hour.