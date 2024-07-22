J&K: Terror Attack On Army Post Foiled In Rajouri; One Jawan Injured

RAJOURI: One jawan sustained injuries after terrorists launched an attack at a security post in the Gundha area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri during the early hours of Monday.
As per sources, three Pakistani infiltrators opened fire at the army camp located near the residence of a village Defence Group member, who was recently bestowed with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra for his role in an anti-terror operation in the same area in 2023.
It has been speculated that the militants wanted to attack the entire village but their mission was not accomplished due to the timely intervention of the security forces.
The ambush took place at around 4 am, prompting the troops stationed over there to retaliate, resulting in fiery exchanges.
The Army foiled the attack following which a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in the area, an Army spokesperson said.
However, a fresh round of firing has erupted in the area, while the cordon and search operation is underway, officials privy to the matter revealed.
Reportedly, the terrorists initially attempted to target the house of a village defence group (VDG) member and ex-serviceman on the outskirts of a hamlet but did not proceed due to the presence of police personnel.
Subsequently, the focus of the militants shifted towards the Army post.
Meanwhile, an infiltration attempt was thwarted by the security forces at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector on July 19. Two terrorists were killed in this incident.
Earlier, two soldiers sustained injuries in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The confrontation came days after four army soldiers, including an officer, were killed while engaging with terrorists in the Doda encounter.
