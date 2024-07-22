J&K: Terror Attack On Army Post Foiled In Rajouri; One Jawan Injured

RAJOURI: One jawan sustained injuries after terrorists launched an attack at a security post in the Gundha area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri during the early hours of Monday.

As per sources, three Pakistani infiltrators opened fire at the army camp located near the residence of a village Defence Group member, who was recently bestowed with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra for his role in an anti-terror operation in the same area in 2023.

It has been speculated that the militants wanted to attack the entire village but their mission was not accomplished due to the timely intervention of the security forces.