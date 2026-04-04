Judicial officers’ harassment: Number of arrests rises to 33; Bengal Police file 19 cases

KOLKATA: With the National Investigation Agency (NIA) starting a probe into the case of harassment of judicial adjudication officers at Kaliachak in West Bengal’s Malda on the night of April 1, the total arrests in the case made by the state police till Friday afternoon have increased to 33.

Confirming the number of arrests, the Additional Director General (North Bengal), K. Jayaraman, told media persons that the police have registered a total of 19 cases, both in the matter of the harassment of the judicial adjudication officers as well as illegal road blockades in various pockets at Kaliachak that started on Wednesday and continued to Thursday.

Of the 33 arrests, he said the main one is the mastermind, Mofakkarul Islam, an advocate by profession and leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who was arrested in the morning at Bagdogra airport in Darjeeling district while trying to escape from the state.

“He was the main person who had been instigating the crowd at Kalichak on Wednesday. He was arrested at Bagdogra Airport along with his close associate, Akramul Bagani. They had plans to escape to Bengaluru. Since NIA has taken charge of the investigation, if they desire, Islam will be handed over to them,” he said.

He also confirmed that in the Kaliachak incident, three cases have been registered against Islam. “A detailed investigation is on to track whether he had been associated with any other mischief elsewhere, be it in Malda district or anywhere. Strong action, as per legal provisions, will be taken against him. He will not be spared,” Jayaraman added.

Speaking on the occasion, he also admitted that there was a delay in timely action against the crowd that had kept the judicial adjudication officers hostage for long hours. “We have enough arrangements. But since there were several women and even children among them, we had to approach cautiously. Since the matter has reached the level of the Supreme Court, I will not offer any further comment on the matter,” he said. (IANS)

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