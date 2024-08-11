Judiciary yielded to ‘brazen dictatorial regime’ during emergency: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Jodhpur: Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday lauded the judiciary’s steadfast commitment to the rule of law, while also reflecting on the Emergency period imposed in June 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

While describing the era of Emergency as “the draconian darkest period” since independence, Dhankhar expressed concern that during this time, even the highest levels of the judiciary, typically a “formidable citadel of basic rights,” yielded to the “brazen dictatorial regime.”

“The highest court ruled that no one could move any court for enforcement of rights as long as the emergency lasted,” the Vice President remarked, pointing out the severe implications of this ruling on the liberties of countless citizens.

“Liberty was held to ransom by an individual, and thousands across the country were arrested without any fault except that they believed in Bharat Maa and nationalism at heart,” he added. Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the courage of nine High Courts during this dark chapter, particularly the High Court of Rajasthan.

“The High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan holds a place of pride, being amongst the nine High Courts in the country that held, despite the imposition of Emergency, that a person could demonstrate that his or her detention or arrest was not in compliance with the Rule of Law.”

Reflecting on the long-term impact of the Emergency, the Vice President emphasised the detrimental effect it had on India’s development trajectory.

“Imagine for a moment, if the judiciary at the highest level had not caved in, had not capitulated to unconstitutional mechanisms, and had not yielded to the dictatorship of Smt. Indira Gandhi, there would have been no Emergency. Our nation would have attained greater development much sooner. We would not have had to wait for decades,” he said. (ANI)

