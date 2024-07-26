New Delhi: BJP Announces New State In-charges for Assam, Rajasthan, and More

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced series of new appointments for its organizational positions. The changes were disclosed by BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday. These are set to reshape the party's leadership across several key states.

Former Lok Sabha MP Harish Dwivedi has been appointed as the party’s new in-charge for Assam. Dwivedi has history of active involvement in regional politics. He is expected to play a crucial role. This in strengthening the party’s foothold in northeastern state.

In notable move, Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal has been designated as the party's in-charge for Rajasthan. Agrawal's extensive experience in national politics is anticipated to bring renewed energy. It will bring strategic direction to the party’s operations in desert state.

The BJP has also made changes in Tamil Nadu and Tripura. Arvind Menon who serves as national secretary has been appointed as in-charge for Tamil Nadu. Menon retains his previous role. He will now oversee the party's initiatives. And organizational strategies in the state. Meanwhile, former MP Rajdeep Roy has been named as in-charge for Tripura. He now takes on responsibility of leading the party's efforts in the northeastern state.

Additionally Vijaya Rahatkar, the former chief of BJP's women wing will now co-manage organizational matters in Rajasthan alongside Sudhakar Reddy. He will continue in his role in Tamil Nadu. This dual management. Approach aims at enhancing coordination. And effectiveness in these states.

In Bihar BJP has appointed Dilip Kumar Jaiswal as new state president. Replacing Samrat Choudhary who previously served as Deputy Chief Minister. Jaiswal's appointment marks a strategic shift in party’s leadership in Bihar. Signaling potential change in party’s approach and priorities in the state.

These appointments come at crucial time. The BJP prepares for upcoming electoral challenges. The party seeks bolster its organizational structure across various regions.