K Annamalai signals exit plans to Bhartiya Janata Party high command, decision expected soon

NEW DELHI: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has conveyed his message to the Bhartiya Janata Party high command regarding his resignation and why he plans to step out of the party during a meeting with BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh in Delhi on Tuesday, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Annamalai had detailed discussions regarding the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu with the three leaders and conveyed the reasons why the party did not win there and what is required to strengthen the party in the state.

Sources added Annamalai is clear about his thoughts, and the party has assured him it will revert soon after discussing the issue, likely tonight or tomorrow morning. After that, Annamalai may brief the media on his current thoughts and his next step, whether he will form a new party or stay with the BJP, sources told ANI. (ANI)

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