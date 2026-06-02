Top Headlines

Amit Shah to Chair Crucial North Eastern Council Meeting in Shillong on June 4

A key North Eastern Council meeting will be held in Shillong on June 4, likely chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also attending.
Amit Shah
Published on

Shillong/Aizawl: The crucial meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) will be held in Meghalaya's capital, Shillong, on 4 June, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the Chairman of the regional planning body, likely to preside over the meeting, officials said on Monday. Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is the Vice-Chairman of the NEC, will also attend the meeting. (IANS)

Also Read: PDS Distribution of Dal, Sugar and Salt Temporarily Halted in Assam Amid Vote-on-Account

Amit shah
NEC meet
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com