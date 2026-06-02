Amit Shah to Chair Crucial North Eastern Council Meeting in Shillong on June 4

Shillong/Aizawl: The crucial meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) will be held in Meghalaya's capital, Shillong, on 4 June, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the Chairman of the regional planning body, likely to preside over the meeting, officials said on Monday. Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is the Vice-Chairman of the NEC, will also attend the meeting. (IANS)

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