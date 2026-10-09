Kanpur woman given triple talaq after 16 yrs of marriage, demands husband's arrest

KANPUR: A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has accused her husband of giving her triple talaq and said on Thursday that she was ousted from their family home after 16 years of marriage and two children. The victim has alleged that her husband was having an affair with a woman living in the same area.

The woman named Afreen has claimed that she caught her husband red-handed cheating on her on July 7 with another woman. "It has happened multiple times. I have tried to explain and communicate many times; he didn't agree. Even when I caught him that day, we got into a huge fight. All the relatives were called. When confronted, he said that 'she is everything to me; I will divorce you. I will stay with her; I will marry her,'" she said, quoting her husband.

The woman also alleged that she was physically abused.

"He used to torment the children and me. He used to beat me up and did not provide for me. I was physically abused, but I persevered through it, thinking that it should not affect my family, my children." She said that she was married for 16 years and has two teenage children.

"I have been married for 16 years, and I have two sons. One is 13; the other is 15. His husband's family did not take any action and just asked me to wait and have patience. I did too, thinking my family would be torn apart," Afreen added. (IANS)

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