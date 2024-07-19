Kargil War synonymous with fierce courage, determination of Indian forces: General Anil Chauhan

NEW DELHI: The Kargil war was a conflict that underscored the need for a robust and responsive defence strategy, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Thursday on the occasion of 25 years of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The CDS said, “The Kargil conflict highlighted the significance of maintaining vigilance and preparedness for safeguarding our borders. It also emphasized the importance of public and international diplomacy, a strategy which was used effectively to maintain the neutrality of inimical nations and gain global support.”

Highlighting the steps taken towards integration of the Armed Forces, he said moving beyond Jointness the three services are now working towards promoting Joint Culture and integrating themselves in a number of domains.

Mentioning the Kargil War as the first televised war in India where a free and open media exists, the CDS stressed that with a constant battle of narratives attempting to shape perceptions across the world, ‘Information domain’ has emerged as another key battle zone. Gen Anil Chauhan said the Kargil War has become synonymous with resoluteness, selflessness, fierce courage and determination of our Armed forces, and collectively exhorts the nation to focus on the future threats and challenges.

Multiple initiatives are being taken by the Indian Armed Forces to maintain an edge over our adversaries, and improvements in our fighting doctrines, strategy and concepts as per perceived threat have been enunciated.

Presenting the Kargil Honours, the CDS thanked the Veterans and Veer Naris for their immense contributions and sacrifices during the Kargil War. He also lauded the Indian Defence Industry for supporting the national effort.

Gen Anil Chauhan said that capability development to include infrastructure and robust operational logistics is being attempted in a progressive manner through indigenous means to build future ready Armed Forces. Multiple reorganization and restructuring initiatives are ongoing to enhance warfighting efficiency and effectiveness.

The CDS highlighted that the nature of future military and non-military security challenges brings to the fore the imperative need for the Armed Forces to be prepared for multi-domain and multi-spectrum challenges. “There is an inescapable requirement of seamless integration across all domains – land, sea, air, space, info and cyberspace, and infusion of inter-operable systems among various branches of Armed Forces,” he added. (IANS)

