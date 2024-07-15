Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attends Muharram Majlis in Kargil, calls for peace & harmony

New Delhi: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, on Sunday, expressed his sentiments as he attended Muharram Majlis at Kargil.

Taking to X, he said: “I’m deeply touched by my account of the Muharram Majlis at Kargil during my visit.”

“The eternal peace and harmony experienced, along with the profound message of Karbala shared by Hazrat Imam Hussain 1,300 years ago, are a testament to the enduring power of faith and sacrifice,” he added.

Stressing the significance of unity and understanding within community, Rijiju said further: “Meeting with esteemed leaders like President JUIAK Ladakh, Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi and Chairman IKMT Kargil Sheikh Sadiq Rajai, as well as other religious scholars, reinforces the importance of unity and understanding within our community.”

“Let us continue to be inspired by the timeless teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain and strive for peace and harmony in our lives,” he concluded.

Muharram Majlis refers to the ceremonial narration of stories of Karbala and recitation of mourning prayers that often move the congregation to tears out of devotion. The occasion is observed by Shia Muslims. (IANS)

