Karnataka Cancels E-Bike, Taxi Scheme; Cities Safety Concerns for Women

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided against permitting electric bike taxi services to operate in the state stating that these services are deemed "unsafe for women" and are considered "illegal" and in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.
The government revoked the Electric Bike Taxi Scheme, 2021, through a government order issued on March 6.
The order mentions that the scheme's implementation did not align with the mobility structure, as outlined in the report of the committee led by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director.
The decision follows a meeting between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association, representing auto-rickshaw, cab, and bus operators.
At the meeting, the association highlighted how e-bike taxis were impacting the livelihoods of thousands of auto drivers.
Additionally, Reddy is reported to have conducted extensive meetings with federation members regarding the "illegal operation" of e-bike taxis, as well as the absence of regulations and safety compliance for their operations.
The scrapping of the e-bike taxi scheme and the declaration of two-wheeler taxi operations by Rapido as illegal have been longstanding demands of auto drivers.
On December 16, 2022, the Karnataka transport department granted a license to Wicked Ride, the parent company of Bounce, to provide e-bike taxi services in the state. The state government set the fare at Rs 25 for 5 km and Rs 50 for 10 km.
The e-bike taxi service was authorized to operate under the Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme, 2021, which aimed to improve first and last-mile connectivity, encourage eco-friendly transportation, and enhance urban mobility.
Ola's cofounder, Bhavish Aggarwal, announced the re-launch of Ola Bike, the company’s motorcycle taxi service, in Bengaluru last year.
In October last year, Delhi clarified its position by introducing a policy allowing bike taxis, but only those using electric bikes.
