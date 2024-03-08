Karnataka Cancels E-Bike, Taxi Scheme; Cities Safety Concerns for Women

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided against permitting electric bike taxi services to operate in the state stating that these services are deemed "unsafe for women" and are considered "illegal" and in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The government revoked the Electric Bike Taxi Scheme, 2021, through a government order issued on March 6.

The order mentions that the scheme's implementation did not align with the mobility structure, as outlined in the report of the committee led by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director.