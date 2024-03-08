Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for PM Narendra Modi’s Visit

ITANAGAR: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Itanagar, the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, on March 9, the city's administration, along with security forces, is conducting a thorough overnight maintenance operation to ensure the city is ready to welcome the VVIP guest.

During the night, the streets and highways have been thoroughly cleaned and maintained. The administration has been overseeing the process to ensure that the city looks clean and orderly before the Prime Minister's visit.

Security measures in Arunachal Pradesh have been greatly increased, with security forces on high alert. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) led a crucial meeting with top security officials to review and strengthen security arrangements for the upcoming visit.