Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for PM Narendra Modi’s Visit

ITANAGAR: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Itanagar, the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, on March 9, the city's administration, along with security forces, is conducting a thorough overnight maintenance operation to ensure the city is ready to welcome the VVIP guest.
During the night, the streets and highways have been thoroughly cleaned and maintained. The administration has been overseeing the process to ensure that the city looks clean and orderly before the Prime Minister's visit.
Security measures in Arunachal Pradesh have been greatly increased, with security forces on high alert. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) led a crucial meeting with top security officials to review and strengthen security arrangements for the upcoming visit.
With Prime Minister Modi expected to inaugurate various projects and address a public rally during his visit, security preparedness is utmost important.
Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Tamme Phassang, has invited citizens from the capital complex and nearby towns to witness the Prime Minister's address on March 9.
In addition, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has issued traffic advisories to improve traffic management during the visit. These measures include designated parking zones for delegates from neighboring districts, encouraging the use of public transportation, and identifying restricted parking areas to ensure smooth traffic flow.
PM Modi will dedicate to the nation, the Sela Tunnel, at a function to be held at Baisakhi in West Kameng district. He will also lay the foundation stone of various projects here, before proceeding to neighboring Assam, a state government official said here on Wednesday.
The strategic Sela tunnel project, situated at an elevation of 13,000 feet, will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.
The tunnel will enhance the Indian army’s capabilities at the LAC by ensuring speedy deployment of troops, weapons and machinery to the forward areas along the Sino-India border.
The foundation of the project was laid by the Prime Minister Modi in February 2019, with a cost estimation of Rs 697 crore, but work got delayed due to various reasons, including the Covid pandemic. Construction work had started in April 2019.
