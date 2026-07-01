Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar Launches Special Electoral Roll Revision Drive

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday launched Karnataka's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by filling out his own Enumeration Form at his Sadashivanagar residence and urged all eligible voters to complete the exercise to safeguard their voting rights. He underlined that voter registration is key to accessing government benefits.

The Chief Minister received the Enumeration Form from election officials and submitted the completed form as the statewide month-long house-to-house verification exercise commenced.

Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner Yashwanth Gurukar, whose jurisdiction includes Doddalahalli village in Kanakapura-the Chief Minister's native village-was present on the occasion.

Addressing the media, CM Shivakumar said the SIR campaign had begun from his residence as he was the first public representative to complete the process.

"The Special Intensive Revision has started from my residence. Officers from Bengaluru South district came here, I filled up the Enumeration Form and submitted it. I urge every eligible voter to complete the process," he said.

The Chief Minister admitted that he found the form slightly difficult to fill as it required detailed information, but said the process was important to ensure that every eligible citizen remained on the electoral roll.

"I found the form a little difficult because many details have to be entered. There is an option to provide residential and caste certificates wherever they are accepted," he said.

Appealing to voters to actively participate in the exercise, CM Shivakumar said preserving one's voting right was essential.

"If you do not safeguard your voter identity today, you may face difficulties in accessing government benefits in the future," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government intended to ensure that welfare schemes and benefits reached only genuine residents of Karnataka. "This decision has been taken in several states. We want government programmes and welfare schemes to reach people who are residents of Karnataka and have their voter registration here," he said. (IANS)

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