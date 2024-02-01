Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar asks Governor to reconsider Ordinance on Kannada name boards

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Wednesday appealed to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to reconsider the Ordinance making Kannada mandatory on name boards.

The Governor has rejected the Ordinance on increasing the use of Kannada language in sign boards of all shops, malls and commercial establishments. T

Talking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha on rejection of Ordinance on Kannada name boards, Shivakumar said: "Language is an emotional issue for Kannadigas. Neither citizens nor any political party has raised any concern regarding the Ordinance. Hence I appeal to him to reconsider the Ordinance once again.

"I don’t know why the Governor has sent back the Ordinance which mandates 60 per cent Kannada in name boards without signing. The Governor should have signed it without waiting for the Assembly session."

Shivakumar added: "Like we are committed to protect the interest of the nation, we are committed to protect the interest of the state too. The Ordinance was to protect Kannada language, culture and pride. We took the decision to pass an Ordinance in view of protests by pro-Kannada activists.

"In view of the rejection of the Ordinance, we have decided to introduce a bill on this in the upcoming Assembly session. The session will start in about 10-15 days and this bill will be tabled."

On January 5, the cabinet approved an Ordinance to amend the Kannada Comprehensive Development Act to mandate 60 per cent use of the language in signage.

The government had issued a deadline of February 28 for shops and commercial establishments to adhere to the rule. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun issuing notices to shops, malls, and commercial establishments in Bengaluru, instructing them to prominently display Kannada language on signboards by February 28. (IANS)

Also Read: Political tongues wag in Maharashtra

Also Watch: