Karnataka Food Safety Officials Find Cancer-Causing Chemicals in Pani Puri Samples

BENGALURU: In a significant food safety crackdown, Karnataka's food safety officials have uncovered alarming findings in Pani Puri, a beloved street food. Recent tests revealed that 22% of the samples collected contained harmful chemicals, including artificial colors and carcinogenic agents. Out of the 260 samples tested, 41 were found to contain these dangerous substances, while an additional 18 samples were deemed unfit for human consumption.

"We received numerous complaints regarding the quality of Pani Puri served on streets across the state. Our team collected samples from roadside stalls and restaurants throughout Karnataka. Unfortunately, many of these samples were found to be stale and unsuitable for consumption," Srinivas K, Commissioner for Food Safety, told the Deccan Herald. The tests identified chemicals such as brilliant blue, sunset yellow, and tartrazine, all of which are linked to various health issues.

The Karnataka government had previously banned the food coloring agent Rhodamine-B, commonly used in dishes like gobhi manchurian and cotton candy. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasized that strict action would be taken against vendors using these hazardous chemicals in their food products. "Food safety in the state is our priority, and we will be inspecting more dishes to determine the coloring agents being used. People should be aware of what they are consuming. Restaurant owners must maintain hygiene, or face strict penalties," said Rao.

In February, the Tamil Nadu government banned the sale and consumption of cotton candy after discovering harmful levels of Rhodamine-B and textile dye in the product. Rhodamine-B, typically used as a tracer dye in water, is known to fluoresce, making it detectable with fluorometers. Studies have shown that Rhodamine-B can cause cell death and tissue damage and is classified as a carcinogen, posing significant health risks.

The findings from Karnataka have prompted heightened vigilance and a commitment to food safety, ensuring that consumers are protected from dangerous substances in their food. The state government aims to crack down on unsafe food practices and raise public awareness about food safety standards.