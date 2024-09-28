Karnataka Lokayukta Police file FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: In a major development, Karnataka Lokayukta Police has filed an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, sources confirmed.

In the FIR, CM Siddaramaiah has been named accused number one, his wife Parvathy the second accused and his brother-in-law Mallikarjun Swamy the third accused.

The FIR was filed following the clarification by the Lokayukta ADGP Munish Kharbikar on technicalities of law regarding the case.

Mysuru Lokayukta SP Udesh had written to him on whether to lodge the FIR under the CrPC or BNSS.

The Special Court for MLAs/MPs had directed the Mysuru Lokayukta to register the case under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure for the offences punishable under various IPS Sections, the Prevention of Corruption Act and other acts against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The court had pronounced the order on Wednesday. The copy of the order further stated: “Acting under Section 153 (6) of Code of Criminal Procedure, the jurisdictional police i.e. Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Mysuru is hereby directed to register the case, investigate and to file a report as contemplated under Section 173 of Cr PC within 3 months from today.”

Judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhat directed the officials to investigate the case for the offences punishable under Section 120B, 166, 403, 406, 420, 426, 465, 468, 340, 351 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“And also for the offences punishable under Sections 9 and 13 of the Prevention of the Corruption Act, 1988 and under Sections 3, 53 and 54 of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and 3, 4 of Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2011,” reads the order. The order mentions that the office is directed to register the complaint as PCR.

“Further, the office is directed to communicate the above orders of the court forthwith to the aforementioned jurisdictional police, the order states. The matter will be called before the court on December 24, 2024.”

MUDA scam case petitioner and RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has registered a complaint naming Siddaramaiah as the prime accused, his wife Parvathy as the second accused, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy as the third and land owner Devaraju as the fourth accused. The Lokayukta top brass had held a meeting at its headquarters in Bengaluru regarding the future course of action. (IANS)

Also Read: MUDA Scam Case: Karnataka HC Reserves Verdict on CM Siddaramaiah's Petition Challenging Governor's Prosecution Order

Also Watch: