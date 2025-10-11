Karur Rally Stampede: Supreme Court reserves decision on various pleas seeking probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has reserved its order on various pleas filed by parties, including Vijay’s TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), two families of deceased victims and other parties with respect to the investigation into the Karur stampede that occurred on September 27, during party chief and actor Vijay’s rally.

After hearing detailed submissions made by all parties before it, a bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria asked the Tamil Nadu government to file a counter affidavit in response to pleas filed on behalf of the deceased victim seeking a probe by a central agency, before reserving its decision.

TVK’s plea, moved through its General Secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, has challenged the Madras High Court’s decision to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Karur Stampede, despite raising doubts over the independence of the state police regarding the investigation.

The plea has also challenged certain adverse observations made by the High Court against the TVK leadership and office bearers regarding their alleged conduct of having abandoned the public and failing to rescue them from the tragic stampede which killed at least 39 people and left many others injured.

Senior Advocates Gopal Subramaniam and Aryama Sundaram, appearing for TVK, argued that the manner in which the High Court ordered the SIT was based on unverified allegations made by the Additional Advocate General of Tamil Nadu against TVK and its chief, Vijay. Along with the senior counsels, Advocates Dixita Gohil, Pranjal Agarwal, Rupali Samuel and Yash S Vijay also appeared on behalf of TVK.

The TVK further argued that the High Court made adverse observations and ordered a police-SIT on a plea filed by a private petitioner who had sought the formulation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding political roadshows and rallies. The Tamil Nadu-based party asserted that the High Court, on its own, impleaded TVK as respondents and passed orders without giving any opportunity of hearing to the party. During the hearing, the top-court questioned why did the Single bench of the Madras High Court in Chennai took cognisance of the matter and passed an order when the case was being dealt with by a Division bench of the High Court’s Madurai bench which has the appropriate jurisdiction for Karur, where the stampede occurred. (ANI)

