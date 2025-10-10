KARUR STAMPEDE: TN BJP chief warns of ‘security threat’ to Vijay

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran cautioned that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor C. Joseph Vijay’s safety could be at serious risk if he visits Karur again, where 41 people were killed in a crowd crush during his campaign rally on September 27.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP office in Tirunelveli, Nagenthran said, “If Vijay goes to Karur now, there will be another backlash. His life will not be safe. During the Karur rally, 41 people were trampled and crushed to death. He has already sought police protection, saying his life is under threat and has filed a complaint regarding it.”

The BJP leader’s statement comes amid reports that Vijay’s team, through the Director of Health and Administration (DHA), sought permission from the Director General of Police (DGP) to allow the actor-politician to visit Karur and meet the families of the victims. In response, the DGP’s office reportedly instructed that the request be placed before the district Superintendent of Police for clearance. (IANS)

