Assam: 4,261 Congress members join BJP in Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In a significant political shift, approximately 4,261 Congress leaders and supporters, including prominent figures such as Ashok Teron, Semson Engti, Mohan Teron, and Ratul Teron, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a grand event held at Diphu Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School playground on Thursday. The mass joining programme, which commenced at 12 noon, marked a major boost to the BJP’s growing influence in the Karbi Anglong region.

The event was spearheaded by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Dr Tuliram Ronghang, MP (Loksabha ) Amarsing Tisso, MLA Darsing Ronghang, KAAC Chairman Raju Tisso alongside several Executive Members (EMs), Members of Autonomous Council (MACs), Board Chairmen, and other key BJP leaders from the region. This high-profile switch is seen as a significant setback for the Congress party.

Also Read: India Makes History: First Ever Medal in BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championship

Also Watch: