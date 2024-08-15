Kashmir Marks Five Years Since Article 370 Abrogation with Unprecedented Peace and Growth

SRINAGAR: As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day Kashmir stands as a symbol of transformation, five years after the historic abrogation of Article 370. Once a hotbed of separatist movements the streets of Srinagar are now adorned with tricolour lighting. This reflects the region's growing enthusiasm for national unity.

The revocation of Article 370, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status has brought about significant changes. Security has vastly improved and tourism has surged to unprecedented levels. Many now describe this period as "new era of peace, development and prosperity." Kashmiris aspire to be part of India's larger growth story.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations in Kashmir were marked by particularly poignant moment at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. A video captured a young man waving the Indian flag at the historic site. His body was painted in tricolour. "Bharat" was inscribed across his chest and Ashoka Chakra on his abdomen. The video went viral. Chanting patriotic slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" the youth's display of national pride resonated deeply with viewers across the country.

This powerful image stands in stark contrast to the events of August 15, 2013. On that day Pakistani flags were unfurled by miscreants at Pratap Park in Lal Chowk. It embarrassed the government and security forces. Since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the region has witnessed significant reduction in violence. There has been increased integration with the national mainstream. This year’s Independence Day celebrations in Kashmir reflect renewed sense of hope and unity.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale during a recent visit to Kashmir, emphasized the region’s progress. He stated "Kashmir is moving ahead in direction of peace." Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai further highlighted positive changes. He informed Lok Sabha in July that there has been an 80% reduction in deaths compared to the period when Congress was in power.

Tourism in Kashmir has experienced unprecedented boom. There are record numbers of visitors in 2023 and 2024. Government statistics reveal that over 10.8 million tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir between January and June 2024. This follows an all-time high of 21.1 million tourists in 2023. The region is rapidly emerging as hub for adventure and golf tourism. Lesser-known destinations like Gurez Keran, Teetwal and RS Pura now attract visitors.