Assam CM Hails UNESCO World Heritage Recognition Of Charaideo Moidam

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed delight and a sense of pride in the inclusion of Charaideo Moidam in the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The Charaideo Moidam happens to be the 43rd site from India to have been recognized by the UNESCO and the first from the Northeast region.
In his independence day speech, the Assam CM said that the Charaideo Moidam was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
CM Sarma gave full credits to PM Modi for making this recognition possible. He congratulated the people of Assam on the eve of Independence Day.
He exuded pride due to the fact that the Charaideo Moidam was the recipient of an international recognition during his tenure. The Assam CM attributed this as the most important political gain in his career.
He emphasized the lengthy process leading to this achievement, noting, “In the year 2019, the state government had made a provision of Rs 25 crore for protection, conservation and development of the Charaideo Moidams, the mound-burial system of the Ahom Dynasty. Charaideo Moidams was India's nomination for UNESCO's world heritage site status in the cultural category for 2023-2024. Out of 52 sites, Assam's site is selected by the Government of India. On July 26, 2024, the World Heritage Committee announced the inclusion of the Moidam in the UNESCO World Heritage List in its 46th session which is being held in New Delhi.”
Charaideo Moidam is located in the foothills of the Patkai Ranges in eastern Assam and it holds profound historical and cultural significance.
The site houses the royal necropolis of the Tai-Ahom, with moidams—burial mounds—highlighting the natural topography.
The area is regarded by the Ahom community as sacred and includes banyan trees, trees used for coffins and bark manuscripts, and water bodies created over 600 years.
ALSO READ: PM Modi Advocates for 'Secular Civil Code' on Independence Day
ALSO WATCH: