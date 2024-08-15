Assam CM Hails UNESCO World Heritage Recognition Of Charaideo Moidam

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed delight and a sense of pride in the inclusion of Charaideo Moidam in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The Charaideo Moidam happens to be the 43rd site from India to have been recognized by the UNESCO and the first from the Northeast region.

In his independence day speech, the Assam CM said that the Charaideo Moidam was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Sarma gave full credits to PM Modi for making this recognition possible. He congratulated the people of Assam on the eve of Independence Day.