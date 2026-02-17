Kashmir, Northeast, Maoism tackled: HM Shah calls 2014-26 ‘golden chapter’ in internal security

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday celebrated its 79th Raising Day, commemorating decades of dedicated service in safeguarding the national Capital and reaffirming its commitment to public security. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Raising Day function at the Delhi Police headquarters, where he presented honorary medals to personnel and lauded their commitment, contribution to public safety and exemplary record of service.

Addressing the gathering, Shah congratulated the force and said, "Delhi Police has left no stone unturned to uplift their motto of 'Peace, Service, Justice'. Delhi Police's responsibility, performance and dedication, being a security force for the national Capital, is very significant. This area of Delhi is not just a city but the heartbeat of the country and its democracy. And that is why, being a Capital, the security here should be the best."

The Home Minister said he derives a "lot of satisfaction, joy and pride" from the fact that Delhi Police has "always been at the forefront and has performed its duties with brilliance and success".

Referring to broader national achievements, Shah stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "The country has achieved many significant accomplishments."

He added that the new laws would help ensure timely justice delivery and improve conviction rates.

The Home Minister further asserted that the period from 2014 to 2026 would be recorded as a "golden chapter" in the history of India's internal security. He said that prior to 2014, the country faced "three major challenges" -- terrorism in the Kashmir region, unrest across the Northeast, and Maoist violence affecting nearly eleven states. "These three posed serious challenges to our internal security," he said.

"I am pleased to report that, following the abrogation of Article 370, we have succeeded in reducing incidents of violence in Kashmir, the Northeast, and Maoist-affected areas by approximately 80 percent. The day is not far when these three regions will be completely free of violence," he added. (IANS)

Also Read: Amit Shah Assures J&K and North-East Violence Will End by 2029