Amit Shah Assures J&K and North-East Violence Will End by 2029

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the North-East will be free from violence by 2029.
Speaking at the 79th Raising Day Parade of the Delhi Police, Shah noted that in the North-East, nearly 20 peace pacts have been signed with insurgent groups, and over 10,000 former militants have surrendered their weapons and rejoined mainstream society.
On Jammu & Kashmir, he said the security situation is gradually improving following the abrogation of Article 370.
“Citizens can be assured that by 2029, J&K and the North-East will be entirely free of violence,” Shah stated.
He further added that prior to 2014, India faced significant internal security challenges in J&K, the North-East, and Maoist-affected regions.
“Around 80 per cent of these issues are now under control. We are on the verge of eliminating Maoist violence entirely, targeting complete eradication by 31 March 2026,” he said.
Shah also discussed three new criminal laws, asserting that they will help raise conviction rates to 80 per cent. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) came into effect on 1 July 2024, replacing the IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act.
He inaugurated several initiatives by the Delhi Police, including an integrated headquarters for the Special Cell and the first phase of the Safe City project. Under this phase, 2,100 of 10,000 AI-enabled CCTV cameras have been connected to the monitoring network, alongside integration of 15,000 existing cameras.
Shah lauded the Delhi Police for successfully addressing security challenges in the capital, which he described as the heartbeat of India’s democracy and a symbol of the nation’s pride and identity.