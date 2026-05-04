Kashmiri Pandits’ departure was biggest loss to this region: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday appealed for the return of the Kashmiri Pandit community, reiterating that valley belongs to people of all communities.

Speaking at the book launch of prominent Kashmiri Pandit Dr. Sushil Razdan, the JKNC President stated that the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community was the biggest loss caused to the region.

“I pray to Allah that those who left this place are brought back to their homes to live in prosperity once again. We have lost so much; their departure was the biggest loss this region has suffered. Kashmir belongs to all communities, Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs alike; that is what defines Kashmir. Let us hope that one day, we see that Kashmir restored,” former J-K Chief Minister said.

Due to onset of militancy in 1990, most of the Kashmiri Pandit families along with some families of Sikhs and Muslims migrated from Kashmir Valley [total of about 57,000 families] to Jammu, Delhi and other places of the country. (ANI)

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