Four overground workers of terrorist outfits arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district

SRINAGAR: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district said on Thursday that they have arrested four overground workers (OGWs) for providing logistics support to the terrorists.

A senior police officer said the arrests were made from the Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Wednesday evening during a targeted operation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, and Shazia Mohammad, all residents of Hazratbal.

"During the operation, a hand grenade, 15 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, four mobile phones, and some cash were recovered from their possession.

"Following the recovery, a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act, and further investigation has been initiated," police said. (IANS)

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