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Four overground workers of terrorist outfits arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district said on Thursday that they have arrested four overground workers (OGWs) for providing logistics support to the terrorists.
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SRINAGAR: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district said on Thursday that they have arrested four overground workers (OGWs) for providing logistics support to the terrorists.

A senior police officer said the arrests were made from the Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Wednesday evening during a targeted operation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, and Shazia Mohammad, all residents of Hazratbal.

 "During the operation, a hand grenade, 15 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, four mobile phones, and some cash were recovered from their possession.

 "Following the recovery, a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act, and further investigation has been initiated," police said. (IANS)

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