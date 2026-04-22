Kedarnath temple opens today, marks full swing of Char Dham Yatra 2026

NEW DELHI: The portals of Kedarnath Dham are set to open on Wednesday, allowing devotees to seek blessings at one of Hinduism’s most sacred shrines. The opening of Badrinath Dham on April 23 will mark the full commencement of the Char Dham Yatra 2026 in Uttarakhand.

There is immense enthusiasm among devotees across the state and beyond, with pilgrims arriving in large numbers from different parts of India and abroad to undertake the revered journey. The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant spiritual pilgrimages in the country, has already begun with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after a six-month winter break.

Amid chants of Vedic hymns and traditional rituals, the temple doors were opened, ushering in a new pilgrimage season expected to draw lakhs of devotees. The yatra takes pilgrims through four sacred shrines nestled in the Himalayas, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath each surrounded by snow-clad peaks, flowing rivers, and scenic mountain routes.

Traditionally, the pilgrimage begins at Yamunotri, followed by Gangotri, then Kedarnath, and concludes at Badrinath, following a west-to-east sequence. Authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims. Comprehensive measures have been implemented for security, traffic management, and healthcare services.

Facilities related to sanitation, parking, and accommodation along the yatra routes have been streamlined. Both online and offline registration processes are currently underway to manage the large influx of devotees. Police personnel and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed across key locations, with a special focus on disaster preparedness. In addition, helplines and control rooms have been activated to assist pilgrims and address any emergencies during the journey.

The opening date of the Kedarnath temple is traditionally decided by the Char Dham Temple Committee at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. In 2026, Maha Shivratri was observed on February 15.

The opening ceremony of Kedarnath is a grand and spiritually significant event that attracts devotees from across the globe. A day prior to the opening, the Kedarnath Doli (palanquin) is carried in a ceremonial procession from Gaurikund to the temple, covering a challenging 16-kilometre trek on foot. (IANS)

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