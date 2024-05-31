Kerala: Air Hostess Arrested In Kannur Airport After Nearly 1 kg Gold Found In Rectum

KANNUR: In a startling incident, an air hostess was apprehended after serious allegations of smuggling gold and hiding it in her rectum was leveled against her, as per a source from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The accused air hostess has been identified as Surabhi Khatun. It was found that she concealed around 960 grams of gold in her rectum.

Khatun is an employee of the Air India Express and she happened to be one of the cabin crew member of the aircraft that landed in Kerala's Kannur from Muscat on May 28.