Kerala: Air Hostess Arrested In Kannur Airport After Nearly 1 kg Gold Found In Rectum

KANNUR: In a startling incident, an air hostess was apprehended after serious allegations of smuggling gold and hiding it in her rectum was leveled against her, as per a source from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
The accused air hostess has been identified as Surabhi Khatun. It was found that she concealed around 960 grams of gold in her rectum.
Khatun is an employee of the Air India Express and she happened to be one of the cabin crew member of the aircraft that landed in Kerala's Kannur from Muscat on May 28.
Officials of the DRI confiscated the gold from her possession in Kannur Airport. Surabhi Khatun was later presented before the magistrate and remanded to 14 days in custody.
As per reports, this is not the first time that Surabhi has been involved in this illicit activity as she had allegedly smuggled gold several times in the past.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that unfolded earlier last year, customs officials at Cochin International Airport seized gold weighing a total of 529.39 grams from a woman passenger who had arrived there from Bahrain, said officials.
The officials informed that a part of the seized gold was in paste form, which the woman had concealed within the inner sole of her shoes.
"A lady passenger coming from Bahrain to Cochin International Airport by flight 6E 1212 was intercepted at the green channel. During the examination of the said passenger, 2 square shaped black coloured packets containing gold in paste form totally weighing 275.940 grammes concealed under the inner sole of her shoes and five crude bangles and one gold chains totally weighing 253.450 grammes worn on her body were recovered and seized," said Cochin Customs in a statement.