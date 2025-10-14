Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar supports Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) demand

Thiruvananthapuram: Following the suspected death by suicide of a young software engineer in Kerala amid allegations of “sexual abuse” against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the RSS has called for a thorough investigation and will issue a statement on the issue soon.

“RSS is also demanding an investigation; it is their view that there is a deep conspiracy behind this to defame the RSS. They will issue a clear statement on this issue very soon... They have said there is a conspiracy; the person was not well...,” Chandrasekhar told reporters here.

On Sunday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for a thorough investigation into “allegations of sexual abuse” against the RSS, following the suspected suicide of a young software engineer based in Kerala. In a post on X, the Congress MP, citing his reported suicide message, claimed that the victim was abused by multiple members of the RSS and said that the leadership of the RSS must take immediate action on these allegations.

“The RSS must allow these allegations to be investigated fully. In his suicide message, Anandu Aji alleged that he was abused again and again by multiple members of the RSS. He clearly stated that he was not the only victim and that rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps. If true, then this is horrifying,’’ Priyanka Gandhi posted on X. (ANI)

