Kerala Bypoll Results: CPI-M, Congress, BJP keep fingers crossed

Thiruvananthapuram: A day ahead of the Kerala bypoll results, all three political fronts - CPI-M, Congress and BJP - were keeping their fingers crossed and hoping for the best.

Polling for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Chelakkara Assembly constituency was held on November 13, while the Palakkad Assembly constituency went to the polls on Wednesday.

While the Congress holds Wayanad and Palakkad, the CPI-M has won Chelakkara non-stop since 1996.

However, the BJP has set its eyes firmly on Palakkad, where they finished a close second in the 2021 Assembly polls when Metroman E. Sreedharan gave a fright to Shafi Parambil of the Congress, who eventually won his fourth straight victory, but with a slender margin of less than 4,000 votes.

The by-elections to three seats were necessitated after sitting members vacated it.

The result in Wayanad is a foregone conclusion after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his seat and the Congress decided to field his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (IANS)

Also Read: Central Bureau of Investigation files fifth charge sheet in NEET paper leak case

Also Watch: