Hek Backs NPP’s Withdrawal in Manipur, Reaffirms BJP-NPP Alliance in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek has backed the National People’s Party’s (NPP) decision to withdraw support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, pointing to the prolonged unrest in the state as justification.

Speaking on the matter, Hek remarked, “I am happy and agree with the NPP’s decision in Manipur because the situation there has been volatile not just today, but for the past 9-10 months now... If you cannot stop this kind of activity, so obviously others should take the blame and be part of the government.” He added, “I agree with the decision taken by the NPP in this particular regard.”

Despite supporting the NPP’s decision in Manipur, Hek reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to the alliance with the NPP in Meghalaya under the MDA 2.0 government. “In Meghalaya, we will continue to be part of the NPP-led MDA 2 Government. If the Centre tells us, then only will we withdraw; otherwise, why should we withdraw?” he stated. The development comes amid criticism of the Manipur administration’s handling of the ongoing crisis, which has persisted for several months and drawn attention from political leaders and civil society alike.

Also Read: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Pledges Justice for Victims of Jiribam Attack

Also Watch: