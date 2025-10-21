Kerala CPI’s opposition to PM SHRI a political drama: Former BJP Chief

Kozhikode: Former Kerala BJP state president K. Surendran has termed the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) opposition to the PM SHRI scheme as “mere political theatrics”.

The CPI is the second biggest ally in the ruling Left government in Kerala.

Surendran mocked CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, alleging that he initially raises objections to every major issue but later falls in line with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI-M leadership. “When CM Pinarayi Vijayan gives a signal from the AKG Centre, all opposition disappears,” Surendran said.

He claimed that the CPI has lost its relevance in Kerala politics and contrasted the present leadership with the party’s stronger years under Veliyam Bhargavan and others.

The row emerged after the Kerala General Education Department decided to sign on to the PM SHRI scheme, which aims to upgrade existing government schools into model schools with central assistance.

Around Rs 1,500 crore is expected to come through this scheme from the Centre.

The CPI objected, citing concerns over possible erosion of state control in education.

Following the objections, the state Cabinet had earlier deferred the decision to implement the scheme, but according to State Education Minister V. Sivankutty, the decision has been made to go forward with the PM SHRI programme.

Surendran alleged that the CPI is staging a “scripted protest” and will eventually support the government’s decision.

The PM SHRI scheme, launched by the Centre in 2022, seeks to develop over 14,500 schools nationwide as ‘model schools’. In Kerala, around 250 schools are eligible to be included under the initiative. (IANS)

