Kerala: Devastating Landslides in Wayanad Claim 54 Lives, Hundreds Feared Trapped

WAYANAD: At least 54 people have been killed and hundreds are feared trapped after massive landslides struck hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday morning amid heavy rain. Multiple agencies including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Army, have been deployed for rescue operations. The landslides struck within span of four hours. They have devastated the region.

The worst-hit areas include Mundakkai Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha villages. Many people are feared to have been washed away in Chaliyar river. In response Indian Army has deployed 225 personnel, including medical teams. Additionally two Air Force helicopters, a Mi-17 and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) are assisting in rescue efforts.

Kerala minister Veena George announced that team from Indian Navy would also join rescue operations. She added that a crucial bridge in district, which connected affected areas to Chooralmala town has been washed away. "Around 70 people are injured. We have ensured proper treatment for injured," George said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assuring him of full support from Centre. The Prime Minister's Office has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for families of those killed in landslides and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

The landslides have left widespread destruction in their wake. Visuals show uprooted trees and destroyed houses in picturesque district known for its tea estates. Vehicles swept away by floodwaters were seen stuck in tree trunks. Rescue operations have been hindered by incessant rain and blocked paths due to huge boulders.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that a delegation of five ministers has been assigned to Wayanad. They will oversee relief efforts. "All government systems have joined together in the rescue operation. Ministers will visit Wayanad and lead activities" he said.

A control room has been established in response to landslides. Helpline numbers 9656938689 and 8086010833 have been issued for emergency assistance. District authorities have moved several families to various camps or homes of their relatives as rescue and relief operations continue.