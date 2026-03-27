Kerala High Court closes Sabarimala flag mast corruption case, gives clean chit to Devaswom Board

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has closed the corruption and irregularities case related to the reconstruction of the golden flag mast at Sabarimala, bringing an end to a long-standing controversy that had sparked political and public debate. The court accepted the Vigilance department's quick verification report in full and ruled that no further proceedings were necessary. It observed that there was no material evidence to support allegations of corruption during the project, which was carried out under the Congress-led UDF government.

The court effectively gave a clean chit to the then Travancore Devaswom Board, stating that no criminal case could be registered based on the available records. The Vigilance report highlighted that the entire process was transparent, particularly in the handling of gold donations. A total of 412 grams of gold had been contributed by devotees and well-wishers, and investigators found that the full quantity was properly accounted for and used in crafting the Vaji Vahanam and the Ashtadikpalakas, with no discrepancies in weight or usage.

During the investigation, statements were taken from 23 individuals, including major contributors, and these were found to match the official records maintained by the Devaswom Board. In total, 27 donors-including several well-known film personalities-had contributed gold. Although details of four donors could not be traced, the Vigilance stated this did not affect the overall accounting. The report also confirmed that the gold was officially received and documented, with receipts issued, reinforcing procedural integrity. No evidence of document tampering or misappropriation was found.

The court further noted that the decision to replace the flag mast followed directives from a 2014 Deva Prasnam, and the reinstallation was completed in 2017 according to prescribed rituals. It concluded that there was nothing suspicious in the process.

However, attention has now shifted to a separate ongoing gold smuggling case linked to Sabarimala, involving alleged diversion of gold during a later government's tenure. Meanwhile, a former board member expressed relief at the verdict but said the controversy had cost him a political opportunity. (IANS)

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