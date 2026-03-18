Kerala polls: Congress releases 55 candidates for Assembly elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress on Tuesday announced its list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

The party has fielded Kerala Congress Committee President Sunny Joseph from the Peravoor seat. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has been fielded from the Paravur seat.

K Muraleedharan, former MP and son of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala and former Union Minister of Industry K. Karunakaran from the Vattiyoorkavu seat.

Earlier, the party's Central Election Committee convened to finalize the candidate list for the Kerala polls. Speaking on the occasion, Congress MP KC Venugopal emphasized that "the party's Central Election Committee has cleared many names today for the major chunk of the seats. Winnability is a major criterion for selecting candidates."

This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Kerala state polls. The party has fielded BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Nemom seat and former Union Minister of State for External Affairs of India, V Muraleedharan, from Kazhakoottam seat.

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4.

The Model Code of Conduct comes into place, setting in process elections to the 140-member State Assembly, which is also known as the Kerala Niyamasabha.

The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23, 2026. (ANI)

Also Read: Kerala polls: BJP state chief Chandrasekhar lauds ‘well-represented’ first list of candidates