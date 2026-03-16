LPG cylinder shortage due to BJP’s failure model: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday criticized the Centre over the LPG shortage issue, stating that the situation had arisen due to what he described as wrong decisions taken by the government. In a post on X, Stalin said the shortage had occurred because of the Union Government’s decisions and accused it of lacking foresight and precautionary measures to prevent the crisis. “Due to the wrong decisions of the BJP Union government, which has earned the name ‘FailureModel’ even in foreign policy, a severe LPG cylinder shortage has occurred,” Stalin said in his post.

He further said that the government had failed to anticipate the problem or take steps to prevent it, resulting in hardships for the public. “No foresight, no precautionary measures either. It is the public who suffers trouble because of them,” the Chief Minister said. Stalin also referred to the protests organized across Tamil Nadu by members of the Secular Progressive Alliance, condemning the LPG shortage and the Centre’s handling of the issue. The Chief Minister added that the protests reflected the growing dissatisfaction among people regarding the issue and urged the Union Government to take immediate steps to address the situation. “Realizing the anger of the people on the ground, the Union government must immediately come forward to rectify the situation,” Stalin said in his post. (ANI)

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