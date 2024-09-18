Kerala Reports New Mpox Case: Man from UAE Tests Positive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A case of Mpox, or monkeypox, has now been confirmed in the northern district of Malappuram of Kerala state in southern India. A 38-year-old man patient is being treated at Manjeri Medical College as he had just arrived from UAE.

The news came in from Kerala Health Minister Veena George through Facebook. According to George, the man had come to Kerala from the UAE and eventually showcased symptoms common with the disease Mpox. He noticed them and immediately took cautionary measures by his isolation from the family, then sought medical attention. His cautious step aided the timely diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

He came to the hospital with symptoms that include fever, skin rash, and swelling of lymph nodes. Symptoms like these are common with Mpox. The results for his samples were positive on Wednesday. The Health minister urged people reporting their symptoms in good time, especially those coming from abroad. "People who are experiencing symptoms should advise the authorities to go for treatment as soon as possible," George said.

Mpox is an acute viral infection, usually presenting as an illness that lasts between two and four weeks. Majority of the patients fully recover with appropriate medical care and supportive treatment. The spread of the disease is mainly sustained by close contact with an infected person. An infected person is characterized by manifestations such as fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes. The disease has numerous complications in its management.

In a further effort not to spread the virus further, the health officers are working together with the patient to stabilize his condition, tracing all contacts in the process. As the situation develops, authorities reinforce public health measures and emphasize early detection and isolation to contain any outbreak.

The Kerala Health Department keeps a close watch and advises people having symptoms of Mpox, especially with recent international travel history, to attend medical facilities without much ado. Public awareness should be maintained and promotion of health messages should be done to maintain community security and prevent further spread of this virus.