Assam Unlocks Biometric Data for Aadhaar Cards: Over 9 Lakh Beneficiaries to Receive IDs

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that the Centre has unlocked the biometrics of over 9 lakh people affected by the NRC exercise, the biggest move so far towards alleviating the bureaucratic logjam caused by the process. It is a crucial development on issues facing many of these citizens-left in limbo due to complications with Aadhaar card registrations that went sour during the NRC process.

On Wednesday, Sarma revealed that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has begun the process of issuing Aadhaar cards to such people. As a pilot project, UIDAI will send 12,000 to 13,000 Aadhaar cards to Tinsukia on September 23 so things work out in good time before taking it up at the wider levels.

As many as 5 lakh Aadhaar cards have been generated so far from the UIDAI by the 9.35 lakh blocked NRC-related cases. "I am thankful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for making it all happen," Sarma said. In a statement on X, Sarma acknowledged the collaborative effort that made the breakthrough possible.

The UIDAI has developed numerous resources to keep the individual informed about the Aadhaar status. The first resource is the FAQ section available at the UIDAI website, which has covered many queries. Support is also offered through a helpline at 1947. People can also avail help by email at helpdesk.roghy@uidai.net.in or by calling 0361-2221819.

According to him, the UIDAI realized that inclusion in NRC had nothing to do directly with Aadhaar registration. The citizens in Assam submitted their biometrics at the Aadhaar centers, which also doubled up as NRC centers, between February and August 2019, numbering to about 9,35,682. The same being a dual purpose Aadhaar centers caused confusion and then led to locking of biometrics, which has apparently added more problems to the process of issuance of Aadhaar to these citizens.

On these moves, Sarma also raised issues related to new Aadhaar applications in Assam. He said applicants must provide the NRC application receipt number, with specific reference to areas where the number of applications has surpassed the projected population.