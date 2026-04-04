Congress leader says Pinarayi Vijayan’s reaction shows Revanth Reddy’s impact

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy on Friday stated that the strong reaction from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan underscores the impact Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has had on the Kerala Assembly election. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader defended the Telangana development model and challenged the Kerala government to a comparison of welfare and progress between the two states. “Our CM, Revanth Reddy, visited Kerala for only two days for the Assembly election campaign. The response from Pinarayi Vijayan shows the impact of Revanth Reddy on Kerala elections. We are prepared to compare the development and welfare of Kerala to Telangana,” Sama Ram Mohan Reddy said.

He further emphasised that the Telangana Chief Minister’s visit to Kerala was intended to present an alternative governance model to the people of Kerala. “That’s why our CM went to Kerala to explain the development model of Telangana. People are being deprived of their rightful shares, yet Pinarayi Vijayan is mute on a few things where he should have fought with the central government,” the Congress leader added. The remarks come after a political standoff between the two states’ leadership. Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a riposte against Revanth Reddy’s recent “disparaging remarks” against Kerala, terming them as “entirely baseless” and suggesting that the Telangana Chief Minister should focus on his own state’s shortcomings in poverty and literacy instead of “preaching” to Kerala. Vijayan mentioned that Telangana officials recently visited Kerala to study its digital land record system. “Just recently, on Sept 16, 2025, a high-level team of Revenue & Survey officials from Telangana visited Thiruvananthapuram to study Kerala’s proud digital land record system, ‘Ente Bhoomi’ (ILIMS). How hypocritical is it for the CM to publicly mock the very same Kerala governance model his own government is trying to emulate?” he asked on X. (ANI)

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