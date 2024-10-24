Kerala Students Mistakenly Enters Excise Office To Ask For Matchbox To Smoke Ganja

MUNNAR: A bizarre incident has come to light in Kerala yesterday. It involves ten students in Kerala who entered a building in Adimaly to ask for a matchbox to light a beedi rolled with ganja.
Little did they know what destiny had in store for them as they mistook it for a workshop. However, it turned out to be the office of the Narcotics Department, where officers were resting.
The students were left shell-shocked after realizing their blunder. Terrified by the consequences, the students tried to escape but were quickly nabbed by the authorities.
The students were part of a 100-member group from a government-aided school in Thrissur who were on a study tour to Munnar.
The incident unfolded when a few students sneaked out during a stop at a hotel in Adimaly for food and entered a nearby building from the back, assuming it to be a workshop.
To make matters worse, they also missed the department’s signboard as they entered from the back of the building.
Thinking it was a workshop, the students entered the office through the back door and asked the officials who were resting for a matchbox.
A thorough checking led to the seizure of five grams of marijuana and one gram of hashish oil from two of the students. The officers also recovered items used for preparing the contraband substances.
A case was registered against the two minors found in possession of the banned substances under relevant legal sections. Their parents were summoned, and the students were handed over to them.
