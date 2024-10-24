Kerala Students Mistakenly Enters Excise Office To Ask For Matchbox To Smoke Ganja

MUNNAR: A bizarre incident has come to light in Kerala yesterday. It involves ten students in Kerala who entered a building in Adimaly to ask for a matchbox to light a beedi rolled with ganja.

Little did they know what destiny had in store for them as they mistook it for a workshop. However, it turned out to be the office of the Narcotics Department, where officers were resting.

The students were left shell-shocked after realizing their blunder. Terrified by the consequences, the students tried to escape but were quickly nabbed by the authorities.