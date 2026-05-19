Keralam CM Satheesan announces free bus travel for women, special department for elderly

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday announced a series of welfare measures for women, grassroots workers, and senior citizens after the first cabinet meeting of the newly sworn-in UDF government.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said free travel for women on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses will begin from June 15 as part of the UDF's election promise. He said the government plans to study and adopt elements of Japan's public transport model.

The government will also create a dedicated Department for the Elderly, making Keralam the first Indian state to have a separate ministry or department for senior citizens. Satheesan said caring for elderly citizens is a major priority as over 18% of Kerala's population is above 60 years of age, a figure expected to rise further in the coming years.

For grassroots workers, the Chief Minister announced several financial benefits. ASHA workers will receive a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000, while a decision on their retirement pension benefits will be announced later. Anganwadi workers and helpers will get a salary hike of Rs 1,000 each. Similar increases were announced for school cooks, maids, and pre-primary teachers.

The cabinet also decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged assault of Youth Congress and KSU workers by security personnel of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a protest in Alappuzha in November 2024. Satheesan said the investigation was not a political vendetta but an effort to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability.

The Chief Minister further announced that the first session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on May 21, while the Speaker's election will be held on May 22. Former KPCC president K Sudhakaran has been appointed Pro-tem Speaker.

Jaiju Babu has been named the new Advocate General of Kerala, while T Asaf Ali has been appointed Director General of Prosecution. The government will also soon inform Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar about appointments to the Ombudsman, State Election Commission, and PSC. (ANI)

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