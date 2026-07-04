Ketan Agarwal murder case: Accused Siya, Chetan sent to 14-day judicial custody

Pune: A Pune court on Friday sent Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, the accused in the purported murder of Ketan Agarwal, to 14 days of judicial custody.

According to sources, investigators had sought additional police custody for three days, saying that a face-to-face interrogation of both the accused needs to be conducted. They also told the court that several chats and other digital evidence related to the case are yet to be recovered and examined. (IANS)

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