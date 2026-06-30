‘Secret’ call, deleted chats: New evidence in Ketan Agarwal murder probe

MUMBAI: Fresh developments in the investigation into the alleged murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal at Pune's Lohagad Fort point to a pre-planned conspiracy, with police citing key digital evidence.

According to investigators, the 20-year-old prime accused, Siya Goyal, made a phone call to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary 34 minutes before Agarwal was allegedly pushed off a cliff. Police believe the call may have been the final coordination before the incident.

A forensic examination of the accused's mobile phones also revealed that months of WhatsApp messages, Instagram chats, and voice notes had allegedly been deleted. Cyber experts are attempting to recover the data, while investigators are analysing call records, location history, and IP logs to establish a timeline. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Laws in India Are Better for Women Than Men’: Amaal Mallik Reacts Strongly to Ketan Agarwal Murder Case