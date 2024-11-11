Khalistani Separatist Pannun Threatens Attack On Ram Mandir, Other Temples

NEW DELHI: Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to attack Hindu temples, including the Ram Mandir in the holy city of Ayodhya, warning that he will shake the foundations of Ayodhya.

Pannun warned of an attack on November 16 and 17 in a video statement released by the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit. The video was reportedly recorded in Brampton, Canada.

With the motive of inciting violence against Hindu places of worship, Pannun said, "We will shake the foundations of Ayodhya, the birthplace of the violent Hindutva ideology."

As per reports, the video showed the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi praying at Ram Temple during its inauguration in January.