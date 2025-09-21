Kharge slams $100K H-1B visa fee as ‘birthday return gift’ from Trump to PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday criticised the United States’ decision to impose an annual fee of USD 100,000 on H-1B visas, calling it a “return gift” from President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent birthday.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Trump extended 75th birthday wishes to PM Modi through a phone call, and expressed gratitude for support on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Indians are pained by the return gifts you have received after the birthday call. Birthday Return Gifts from your “Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar” Govt! USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, hits Indian tech workers the hardest, 70 per cent of H-1B visa holders are Indians,” Kharge wrote in a post on X. Kharge further alleged that India’s foreign policy has shifted from “safeguarding national interest” to “bear hugs, hollow slogans, concerts.”

“Indian National interests are Supreme. Bear Hugs, Hollow Slogans, Concerts and getting people to chant “Modi, Modi” is not Foreign Policy! Foreign policy is about safeguarding our NATIONAL INTERESTS; keeping INDIA FIRST, and steering friendships with wisdom and balance. It cannot be reduced to superficial bravado that risks undermining our long-term standing,” he said.

Listing other measures by the US that affect India, Kharge pointed to the recently passed HIRE Act, which targets Indian outsourcing, the 50 per cent tariff having an estimated loss of at least Rs 2.17 lakh crore, and the lifting of the Chabahar port exemption. He also cited Trump’s repeated claims that his intervention prevented a war between India and Pakistan.

“50 per cent tariff already imposed, a loss of Rs 2.17 Lakh crore to India is already estimated in 10 sectors alone. HIRE Act targeting Indian outsourcing. Chabahar port exemption lifted, a loss to our strategic interests. Even a call for the EU to impose 100% tariff on Indian goods! Mr. Trump again recently claims (for the umpteen time!) that his intervention stopped the India-Pak war,” Kharge added. (ANI)

Also Read: Kharge accuses Election Commission of acting as ‘BJP’s back-office for vote theft

Also Watch: