Kiren Rijiju Meets Dalai Lama, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery After Knee Surgery

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday met the Dalai Lama in New Delhi to enquire about his health following his recent knee replacement surgery, and said the Tibetan spiritual leader was in good spirits and recovering well.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Rijiju posted, “I went to enquire after the health of His Holiness The Dalai Lama in Delhi. Delighted to see him in good spirits & recovering well after his recent knee surgery. I sought his profound blessings. As always, left inspired by his compassion, wisdom & humility.”

The minister’s visit comes days after the Dalai Lama underwent a successful left knee replacement surgery in the national capital. According to his office, the procedure was successful, and the Tibetan spiritual leader is recovering steadily under close medical supervision. (IANS)

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