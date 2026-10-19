Kiren Rijiju says ‘regime change’ possible only through elections in India

‘Some politicians colluded to incite youth, spread violence on our streets’

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday alleged that "anti-India groups" and some politicians had colluded to incite youth and spread violence in India, claiming that a conspiracy similar to the violence witnessed in Bangladesh and France had been planned for the country.

In a post on X, Rijiju referred to the violent incident in Bangladesh and the riots, arson and looting in France, alleging that a similar conspiracy had been planned for India.

"The violent incident that occurred in Bangladesh and the riots, arson, and looting that took place in France-a similar conspiracy was hatched for India as well," he wrote on X. He claimed that anti-India groups and some politicians had colluded to provoke the youth and trigger violence on the streets.

"Anti-India gangs and some politicians had colluded to incite the youth and spread violence on our streets. But those who devised this dangerous conspiracy forgot that India is neither Bangladesh nor France," Rijiju wrote.

The Minister asserted that a change of regime in India could take place only through the electoral process.

"Regime change in India is absolutely possible-but only through elections, not through Soros," he said. (ANI)

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