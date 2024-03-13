Know The Cabinet Ministers Of India In 2024

In 2024, the Union Cabinet of India comprises a diverse group of ministers responsible for overseeing vital sectors and departments crucial to the nation's progress. These cabinet members, reflecting diversity and energy, are committed to leading India towards prosperity and advancement.
Utilizing their collective expertise and steadfast dedication, they strive to address the country's challenges and leverage its immense potential for growth. Diligently implementing policies and programs across various domains, they remain resolute in their goal of building a brighter future for every Indian citizen.
From economy to defence, healthcare to education, each minister plays a pivotal role in shaping both the current and future trajectory of India.
Let's learn about the updated list of Cabinet Ministers of India in 2024:
1. Shri Rajnath Singh- Minister of Defence
Rajnath Singh is in charge of the country's defence forces, overseeing defence policy, procurement, and modernization efforts to ensure national security.
2. Shri Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
Amit Shah oversees the country's internal security, law enforcement, and disaster management, ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens.
3. Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari- Minister of Road Transport and Highways
Nitin Gadkari leads the development of India's road infrastructure, overseeing the construction and maintenance of highways and transport networks.
4. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman- Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
Nirmala Sitharaman is responsible for managing the country's finances, including budget formulation, taxation policies, and economic reforms.
5. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar- Minister of External Affairs
S. Jaishankar represents India on the global stage, handling diplomatic relations with other countries and promoting the nation's interests abroad.
6. Shri Arjun Munda- Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare; and Tribal Affairs
Arjun Munda focuses on the welfare and development of India's tribal communities, implementing policies and programs to uplift their socio-economic status. He also overlooks the agriculture and farmer’s welfare.
7. Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani- Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Minority Affairs
Smriti Irani focuses on policies and programs aimed at promoting the welfare and empowerment of women and children across the country.
8. Shri Piyush Goyal- Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles
Piyush Goyal is responsible for promoting trade and commerce, facilitating investment, and fostering industrial growth to boost the economy.
9. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan- Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Dharmendra Pradhan oversees the education sector, working to improve access to quality education and enhance skills development for India's youth.
10. Shri Pralhad Joshi- Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
11. Shri Narayan Tatu Rane- Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Narayan Rane oversees policies and programs to support the growth and development of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India.
12. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal- Minister of AYUSH; Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
Sarbananda Sonowal assists in developing India's maritime infrastructure and promoting inland waterway transportation to boost trade and connectivity. He also overlooks Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy of the country.
13. Dr. Virendra Kumar- Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Virendra Kumar is responsible for fostering inclusivity, welfare and empowerment for persons with disabilities and identities.
14. Shri Giriraj Singh- Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
Giriraj Singh holds dual responsibilities as the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, overseeing initiatives aimed at empowering rural communities and strengthening grassroots governance. His leadership aims to foster sustainable development and inclusive growth in rural India.
15. Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia- Minister of Civil Aviation; and Minister of Steel
Jyotiraditya Scindia oversees the civil aviation sector, including airports, airlines, and air traffic management, to promote safe and efficient air travel in India.
16. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw- Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Ashwini Vaishnaw leads the Indian Railways, overseeing its operations, modernization, and expansion efforts to enhance connectivity and transportation services.
17. Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras- Minister of Food Processing Industries
Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras assumes the role of Minister of Food Processing Industries, dedicated to enhancing food processing capabilities and promoting agricultural value addition in India. His stewardship aims to bolster the food processing sector, fostering innovation and economic growth.
18. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat- Minister of Jal Shakti
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat leads efforts to manage and conserve water resources, ensuring access to safe and sustainable water supply for all citizens.
19. Shri Kiren Rijiju- Minister of Earth Sciences
Shri Kiren Rijiju serves as the Minister of Earth Sciences, with a focus on research and innovation, he aims to strengthen India's resilience to environmental challenges and harness the benefits of Earth sciences for sustainable development.
20. Shri Raj Kumar Singh- Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
Shri Raj Kumar works for the modernization of India's power infrastructure and accelerate the transition to clean and sustainable energy sources. His vision encompasses advancing energy efficiency, expanding renewable energy capacity, and ensuring reliable electricity access for all.
21. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri- Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
Shri Hardeep Singh Puri assumes the crucial dual responsibility of overseeing India's petroleum and natural gas sector while also leading initiatives to drive sustainable urban development as the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs.
22. Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya- Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Mansukh Mandaviya leads efforts to ensure the health and well-being of citizens, including disease prevention, healthcare delivery, and family welfare programs.
23. Shri Bhupender Yadav- Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
Bhupender Yadav focuses on formulating policies and programs to promote employment generation, labor welfare, and social security for workers across various sectors. He is also responsible for environmental conservation, sustainable development, and climate change mitigation efforts in India.
24. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey- Minister of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises
Mahendra Nath Pandey has been entrusted with the role of Minister of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, tasked with steering policies and initiatives to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of India's heavy industries and public sector enterprises.
25. Shri Parshottam Rupala- Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
Shri Parshottam Rupala serves as the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, leading efforts to promote sustainable practices and enhance productivity in these vital sectors critical for India's food security and rural livelihoods.
26. Shri G. Kishan Reddy- Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
Shri G. Kishan Reddy holds the triple portfolios of Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region, spearheading initiatives to preserve India's rich cultural heritage, promote tourism, and foster holistic development in the North Eastern states.
27. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur- Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
Anurag Singh Thakur focuses on promoting sports and physical fitness among youth, as well as supporting the development of sports infrastructure and talent across the country. He also assists in disseminating information, promoting public awareness, and regulating the media and broadcasting sectors in India.
List of Minister of State (Independent Charge) 2024
28. Rao Inderjit Singh- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.
29. Dr. Jitendra Singh- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology.
30. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice.