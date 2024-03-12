Chandigarh: Chief Minister Khattar Resigns Amidst Political Turmoil in Haryana

HARYANA: Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana's Chief Minister, resigned on Tuesday morning after the meeting with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. This happened amid high political unrest in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is considering making big changes in the Haryana government. These considerations result from issues with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The BJP leaders will meet soon to discuss this changing situation.
Speculations are that Nayab Singh Saini might replace Khattar. He is a non-Jat leader. This decision could be a strategic move aimed at the complex caste situation in the region. There are signs that Khattar might fight for a seat from Karnal. This suggests a possible role change in politics.
Central BJP leaders are focusing on the state to guide the changes. Union Minister Arjun Munda and ex-Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb are reportedly overseeing the matters of the party. Yet, the exact form of the coming political change is unclear. The top party members aren't saying anything about it.
The relationship between the BJP and the JJP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has been worsened. The main issue is their disagreement on sharing of the seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Their failure to agree has strained the coalition. They have experienced major disruptions in their political relationship as a result.
Remarkably, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won in Haryana's 10 constituencies, thus strengthening its hold. The ongoing political unrest begs the query about the coalition's onward path and the possible effects on the state's operations.
BJP's leaders are keeping a watchful eye on recent happenings. Currently, Haryana is in the midst of a political storm. The state has been stirred up by Chief Minister Khattar's resignation. This could cause anticipated changes and bring a new shape to state politics.
