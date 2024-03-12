Know The Current Cabinet Ministers Of Telangana 2024

In 2024, Telangana's cabinet ministers represent a diverse and dynamic team entrusted with the responsibility of governing the state's various sectors and departments critical to its progress and development.
Led by Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy who was sworn in on 7th December 2023, and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, the cabinet comprises individuals with diverse backgrounds and expertise, committed to steering Telangana towards prosperity and growth.
Let’s delve into the cabinet ministers of Telangana in 2024 and their respective portfolios, highlighting their roles in shaping the state’s future trajectory.
1. Sri Anumula Revanth Reddy- Chief Minister, Municipal Administration and Urban Development; General Administration, Law & Order and all other unallocated portfolios.
As the Chief Minister of Telangana, Anumula Revanth Reddy leads the state government, overseeing its policies, programs, and initiatives. With a vision for inclusive development and social welfare, Anumula plays a pivotal role in driving Telangana's progress across various sectors.
He is serving as the Third and current Chief Minister of Telangana since 7 December 2023. He represents Kodangal constituency in the Telangana Legislative assembly.
Sri Batti Vikramarka Mallu- Deputy Chief Minister, Finance & Planning, Energy
Vikramarka holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, overseeing the state's budgetary allocations, financial planning, and economic policies. With a keen eye for fiscal management and resource allocation, Vikramarka aims to promote economic growth and prosperity in Telangana.
He represents Madhira constituency in the Telangana Legislative assembly.
Sri Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy- Irrigation & CAD; Food & Civil Supplies
On December 7, 2024, he solemnly took oath as a minister at L B Stadium in Hyderabad, marking the commencement of his tenure in the government. Two days later, on December 9, 2024, he was entrusted with the significant portfolios of Irrigation and Food & Civil Supplies in the Revanth Reddy government, signifying his role in key areas crucial to the state's development and welfare.
Sri Damodar Rajanarasimha- Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Science and Technology
Damodar Rajanarasimha is entrusted with the crucial portfolio of Health Minister, responsible for overseeing healthcare services, medical infrastructure, and public health initiatives in Telangana.
In the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, he emerged victorious in the Andole constituency by a significant margin of 28,193 votes, garnering a total of 1,14,147 votes, which accounted for 53.65% of the votes cast in the constituency. His resounding victory underscored the strong support and trust bestowed upon him by the constituents of Andole.
Sri Komatireddy Venkat Reddy- Roads & Buildings, Cinematography
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy emerged victorious from the Nalgonda Assembly constituency, securing the trust and support of the electorate in the region. Komatireddy assumed the role of Minister of Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, showcasing his commitment to infrastructure development and the promotion of the film industry.
His leadership in these portfolios aims to enhance connectivity and infrastructure while fostering growth and innovation in the cinematic arts sector.
Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu- Information Technology, Electronics & Communications; Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs
From Manthani constituency, Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu has taken on the significant responsibilities of serving as the Minister of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs.
In these key portfolios, he is dedicated to driving technological innovation, promoting industrial growth, and ensuring effective legislative governance for the benefit of the people of Telangana.
Sri Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy- Revenue and Housing, Information & Public Relations
Sri Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has been appointed as the Minister of Revenue and Housing, along with the additional portfolio of Information & Public Relations.
In these crucial roles, he is entrusted with the task of overseeing revenue administration, housing development initiatives, and managing public relations to ensure transparent communication between the government and the people of Telangana. He represents the Palair constituency.
Sri Ponnam Prabhakar- Transport; BC Welfare
Sri Ponnam Prabhakar from the Husnabad constituency, has taken on the significant responsibilities of serving as the Minister of Transport and BC Welfare in the Telangana government.
In these key portfolios, he is dedicated to enhancing transportation infrastructure and ensuring the welfare of backward classes, underscoring the government's commitment to inclusive development and social justice.
Smt. Konda Surekha- Environment & Forests, Endowment
Smt. Konda Surekha has been appointed as the Minister of Environment & Forests after winning the Warangal East Assembly constituency, along with the additional portfolio of Endowment, in the Telangana government.
She is entrusted with the task of overseeing environmental conservation efforts, managing forest resources, and overseeing the administration of endowments to ensure the preservation of cultural and religious heritage in the state.
Smt. D. Anasuya Seethakka- Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child Welfare
Smt. D. Anasuya Seethakka from Mulug constituency, has assumed the esteemed position of Minister of Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, which includes Rural Water Supply, as well as Women & Child Welfare in the Telangana government.
With these vital portfolios, she is dedicated to empowering rural communities, improving access to essential services such as water supply, and advocating for the welfare and rights of women and children across the state.
Sri Tummala Nageshwara Rao- Agriculture,Marketing, Co-operation, and Handlooms & Textiles
After emerging victorious from the Khammam constituency, Sri Tummala Nageshwara Rao has been appointed as the Minister of Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, and Handlooms & Textiles in the Telangana government.
In these key portfolios, he is entrusted with the crucial task of overseeing agricultural development, promoting marketing initiatives, fostering co-operative efforts, and supporting the handloom and textile industry to drive economic growth and empowerment in the state.
Sri Jupally Krishna Rao- Prohibition & Excise; Tourism & Culture and Archaeology
Sri Jupally Krishna Rao has assumed the esteemed responsibilities of serving as the Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Tourism & Culture, and Archaeology in the Telangana government.
In these significant portfolios, he is dedicated to promoting responsible alcohol policies, fostering tourism growth, and preserving and showcasing the rich cultural heritage and archaeological treasures of Telangana. He represents Kollapur constituency in the Telangana Legislative assembly.
