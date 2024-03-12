Know The Current Cabinet Ministers Of Telangana 2024

In 2024, Telangana's cabinet ministers represent a diverse and dynamic team entrusted with the responsibility of governing the state's various sectors and departments critical to its progress and development.

Led by Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy who was sworn in on 7th December 2023, and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, the cabinet comprises individuals with diverse backgrounds and expertise, committed to steering Telangana towards prosperity and growth.

Let’s delve into the cabinet ministers of Telangana in 2024 and their respective portfolios, highlighting their roles in shaping the state’s future trajectory.